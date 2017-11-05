Great American Indian Expo celebrates Native American culture

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Music, dancing, food and traditional crafts marked the Great American Indian Expo and Pow Wow.

The event is taking place Saturday and Sunday at the Richmond Raceway Complex in Henrico. The Pamunkey and Mattaponi tribes are native to Virginia, but people came from around the country and from many tribes to celebrate.

“Today we’re able to come together and sing our songs in our different languages and dance our dances, and it’s really a social event for us but it’s also a competition so it’s a lot of fun,” said Kay Oxendine, storyteller for the expo.

Organizers encourage anyone to come, ask questions and learn something new. The event goes from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, November 5. Admission is $8 to $10.