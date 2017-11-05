Enrichmond Foundation asks the public how to restore historic Evergreen Cemetery

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On Saturday, residents came together to talk about the future of the historic Evergreen Cemetery.

get the community’s input on the restoration of the historic and sacred grounds.

Created in 1891, Evergreen Cemetery is a historic African-American cemetery. The cemetery is the resting place for many of Richmond’s African-American leaders of the 19th and 20th centuries, including Maggie L. Walker, John Mitchell, Jr. and Rev. J. Andrew Bowler. There are an estimated 5,000 plots in Evergreen, most of which have become overgrown after years of neglect.

“Protecting and restoring Evergreen Cemetery as a safe, scenic and public place will only happen if we’re working hand in hand with the families of those interred and local community members, corporations, nonprofit partners and federal, state and local government,” says John Sydnor, executive director of The Enrichmond Foundation. “That’s what this Saturday’s workshop­ is all about. It’s a first step in making sure we can hear the community’s feedback as we carry out this important and humbling work.”

Saturday, participants broke out into groups to provide input in four areas of Evergreen planning: environment, history, community uses, and implementation. Polling will be conducted throughout the event, and participants will engage in hands-on activities and learn about Evergreen’s current state, history, and future uses.

“It’s an honor for us to do this work and we’re fortunate to have generous partners and supporters,” says Sydnor. “We’re looking forward to continuing this significant endeavor with a plan formed directly by the Richmond community.”

The foundation hopes to have the cemetery designated as a federal or state historical site.