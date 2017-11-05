BREAKING: Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police are investigating a homicide that occurred in the 1500 block of Black Heath Road.

Officers responded around 8 p.m. Saturday night to a report of an assault. When they arrived, they found a man dead in a driveway. A witness gave suspect information to officers, and officers found and arrested the suspect.

The incident appears to be domestic in nature. There is no further threat to the community. Police are withholding the names of the victim and suspect, pending the notification of next of kin.

Police urge anyone with information to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

