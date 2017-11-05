Ballpark Warming Party kicks off Coats for Kids campaign

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 8News and Puritan Cleaners kicked off this year’s Coats for Kids campaign at the Diamond Saturday.

Hundreds of people turned out to enjoy food, music, and games. They also brought new or gently used coats to help keep people in need warm this winter. Coats of all sizes are welcome. An average of 15,000 coats are collected every year. Puritan Cleaners washes and repairs them and them deliver them to the Salvation Army for distribution throughout Central Virginia. Nearly 400,000 coats have been collected over the life of the campaign.

8News Meteorologist Katie Dupree also took home 2nd place at the party’s Chili Cook-off. The Flying Squirrels’ head chef took home the gold.

If you missed the Ballpark Warming Party, you can still donate a new or used coat at any Puritan Cleaners location. Click here to learn more.

