RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police say a man was shot Saturday night in the 2500 block of Alexander Avenue near Jefferson Davis Highway in the city’s southside.

The call came in at 7:45 p.m. Officers say the man was shot in the shoulder. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Police do not have any information about a suspect at this time.

