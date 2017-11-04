Arrest made in Senator Rand Paul’s assault at his Kentucky home

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (CNN) — Kentucky Police say they arrested a man that assaulted Sen. Rand Paul at his home on Friday.

Police arrested 59 year-old Rene Albert Boucher, who they say allegedly assaulted the Senator causing him minor injuries.

Boucher is charged with one count of fourth-degree assault, and is being held in the Warren county Regional Jail on a $5,000 bond.

Kelsey Cooper, Senator Paul’s communication director said in a statement: “Senator Paul was blindsided and the victim of a assault. The assailant was arrested and it is now a matter for the police. Senator Paul is fine.

