WARNING: Camera shaped like coat hook can be used to spy illegally

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities are warning about a camera that looks like a coat hook which they say can be used to inappropriately record people in private places like bathrooms.

According to police, if you see a coat hook that looks like the above image, you should think twice.

The image may appear to show a regular coat hook, but it has a tiny pin-hole in the plastic that allows for video recording.

While police said it could help catch a thief in some cases, they also warn that it could be used maliciously if hidden in private places like a bathroom.

If you see a hook like the ones pictured above, police recommend you leave the place and report it to local authorities.

The coat hook is readily available on websites like Amazon and Walmart.

