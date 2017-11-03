Trump calls Bergdahl’s sentence a ‘disgrace’

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) — President Donald Trump says a judge’s ruling that Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl will serve no prison time is a “complete and total disgrace.”

The president’s comment on Twitter came Friday, less than an hour after the White House declined to comment on the sentence.

Bergdahl is the Army sergeant who walked off his post in Afghanistan and triggered a search that wounded some of his comrades.

He was captured by the Taliban and held for five years, until President Barack Obama traded Taliban prisoners to bring him back.

A military judge ruled Friday that he should not serve prison time.

Trump issued his tweet from Air Force One on Friday as he embarked on the first leg of his trip to Hawaii and Asia.

The president has long been a critic of Bergdahl. During the presidential campaign, Triump called him a traitor who deserved serious punishment.

____

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.