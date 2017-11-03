Spirit Ride in Colonial Heights honors fallen law enforcement

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — A nationwide campaign to honor fallen law enforcement made its way through Colonial Heights on Friday.

The Spirit Wide is a year-long coast to coast campaign to raise public awareness of the Slow Down, Move Over laws. In 2014 alone, 33 tow truck operators were killed while trying to rescue stranded drivers, according to the U.S. Department of Labor Statistics. And those numbers continue to increase annually. Seventy-one percent of Americans have not heard of “Move Over” laws, according to a poll by the National Safety Commission.

“it’s common courtesy,” said organizer Mike Corbin. “You know the law, thank God they passed the law, but regardless of the law, it’s a common courtesy. Please slow down, please move over. Please help us save lives.”

The Spirit Ride kicked off its nationwide tour June 1st in Haverhill, Massachusetts. More than 5,000 tow trucks are participating in the Ride that winds its way throughout the nation over the next 12 months. The procession of tow trucks and emergency vehicles will relay the ceremonial casket, “Spirit”, to more than 250 cities and towns, from Boston and New York to San Francisco and Seattle. “Spirit,” the eight-foot-long casket, is painted with numerous scenarios of first responders at the scene of highway incidents, symbolizing those who’ve lost their lives in roadside accidents.

