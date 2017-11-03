Prominent horseman and onetime slave from Petersburg to be remembered with state historical marker

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The life of Charles Stewart, 19th-century expert horseman and jockey born into slavery near Petersburg, will be commemorated by a state historical highway marker on Pocahontas Island.

A dedication ceremony will be held Nov. 11 at 2 p.m. at the intersection of Pocahontas and Sapony Streets. The speakers include Richard Stewart, founding director of the Pocahontas Island Black History Museum; Pegram Johnson III, retired Episcopal priest, and educator; and Jennifer Loux, Department of Historic Resources Richmond Highway Marker Program Historian & Manager.

According to the marker, Stewart lived on Pocahontas Island until he was about 12 years old, and then was sold to William R. Johnson, a prominent figure in the popular sport of horse racing. He was well known as a jockey, trainer, stable manager and expert on breeding and training stallions.

Stewart’s talents were recognized with a portrait painted in 1832, and the still enslaved horseman ran a stable in Kentucky in 1837 until he was sold to then U.S. Senator of Louisiana Alexander Porter. Harper’s New Monthly Magazine published his memoir in 1884.

The marker was approved by the Virginia Board of Historic Resources and sponsored by the Cameron Foundation.

Full text of the marker:

Charles Stewart (ca. 1808-after 1884) QA-38

Charles Stewart, a horseman, was born into slavery near Petersburg and spent part of his childhood on Pocahontas Island. At about the age of 12, he was sold to William R. Johnson, one of the foremost figures in horse racing, then America’s most popular sport. Stewart succeeded as a jockey, trainer, stable manager, and stallion man, affording him money and fame. Artist Edward Troye painted his portrait with the stallion Medley in 1832. Johnson sent Stewart to run a stable in Kentucky in 1837 and later sold him to Alexander Porter, U.S. senator from Louisiana. Stewart then supervised Porter’s highly regarded stables. Harper’s New Monthly Magazine published Stewart’s dictated memoir in 1884.

