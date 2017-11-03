Prince William County police looking for missing, endangered man

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is asking for help locating a missing and endangered adult.

Police say that Kap Chun Kim went missing Friday when he left his house in Woodbridge around 7 a.m.

He is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances and may be in need of assistance, which qualifies him as being endangered.

Anyone with information should call Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or local police.

Police describe Kim as a 74-year-old Asian man, standing 5’6″ and 130 pounds with short, white hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said he may be riding a red bicycle with a black basket on the front.

