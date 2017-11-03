Police up the reward for information in shooting that left man dead, child hurt

Related Coverage Restaurant staff remembers man murdered in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Residents on Richmond’s northside are still grieving over a double shooting on 5th Avenue that left one man dead and a child hurt back on September 9th.

Police have had few clues in the case and are now increasing the reward to $3,500 dollars for information leading to whoever’s responsible. The money comes from a combination of Crimestoppers and ATF funds.

Thomas Harper, an eyewitness, remembers the night well.

“There was bullets flying from left to right, side to side, my son’s two cars got shot up,” Harper recalled.

Harper says his children and their 9-year-old friend on the porch of his house as bullets riddled the home.

“My kids were sitting on the porch minding their own business and all of a sudden they heard gunfire,” Harper said.

The 9-year-old, a girl, was hit in the hip as she tried to run for cover.

“Had she stayed sitting in the chair she would have gotten shot in the chest, she wouldn’t be here today,” Harper explained.

Not here today is Harper’s neighbor, 57-year-old Victor Harris. He had just returned home from work at Dunn’s BBQ, where he was a cook for 30 years, when he was gunned down on his bike.

“He went to work every day, he minded his own business, he didn’t mess with anybody,” Harper said about his neighbor.

Police, meanwhile, need help solving the case.

“This one we really need the community’s help,” said Detective Jon Bridges with the Richmond Police Department, who added that police have few clues other than witnesses who reported seeing three young men open fire and escape in a small black car nearby on 4th Avenue.

8News is also learning detectives don’t think Harris and the girl were targeted, but they also don’t think this was an accident.

“We think the porch was intentionally shot at,” Det. Bridges said. “We also think Mr. Harris was shot intentionally.”

Police believe the shooters feared Harris and those on this porch got a good look at them and they panicked.

As for the young girl, Harper says she is doing OK, although the bullet still lodged in her hip. He also says she doesn’t understand why she was shot.

If you have any information that can help police – call Crimestoppers 780-1000.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.