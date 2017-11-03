Police: Two men strike victim with car after stealing from Henrico business

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police have arrested two men who they say struck a person with their car after stealing from a convenience store.

On Thursday, Oct. 26, officers responded to the convenience store, located in the 4400 block of S. Laburnum Avenue, for a larceny.

The victim told police that two black males stole merchandise from the business and struck them with their car as they left.

James Terrance Edgefield, 25, and Dontae A Grissom, 25, were both arrested Tuesday night and charged with petit larceny and malicious wounding.

Police said the victim did not require medical treatment.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.