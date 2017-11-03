Police: Teen dies after unintentionally shooting himself

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A 15-year-old Newport News boy died after unintentionally shooting himself in James City County, police say.

Police were called to a home on Skiffes Creek Circle Thursday afternoon and found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

He was taken Riverside Hospital Doctors’ Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say a preliminary investigation found the teen was “playing” around with a handgun and unintentionally shot himself in the head.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates to this breaking news.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.