Parking restrictions in Richmond on Election Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Special on-street parking restrictions will be in place near polling locations in Richmond on Tuesday, November 7, to accommodate chief election officers and those working the polls on election day and also for voters in some areas. Parking will be prohibited in the following areas from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Restrictions include:

Three parking meters/pay stations on the west side of the Main Library (Election Officer placard must be displayed)

All parking meters/pay stations on 9th and10th streets between Broad and Marshall streets (Election Officer placard must be displayed)

All parking meters/pay stations on the north side of Marshall Street between 9th and 10th streets (Election Officer placard must be displayed)

Three parking meters/pay stations on the south side of Grace Street near 1025 Grace Street (Dominion Place), which is a polling location (Election Officer placard must be displayed)

The north side of Palmyra Avenue to be designated for voters and election officers only

All parking on the north side of Main Street between North Cherry and North Harrison streets to be designated for voters and election officers only

All parking on the west side of North Cherry Street between West Main Street and Floyd Avenue to be designated for voters and election officers only

All parking on the east side of Beaufont Hills Drive between LaCorolla Avenue and Lamar Drive to be designated for voters and election officers only

On Wednesday, November 8, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., all parking meters/pay stations around City Hall, as described above, will remain restricted.

All restricted meters will be marked accordingly. Towing and ticketing of unauthorized vehicles will be enforced while the parking restrictions are in place.

____

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.