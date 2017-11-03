Officials look to recover stolen Halloween masks in Dare County

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Authorities in Dare County are asking for public assistance in recovering stolen masks from the Lost Colony Theater.

Officials say on March 17, 2016, a break-in was reported in the 1400 block of National Park Dr. During the break-in, five Halloween masks valued over $3,000.00 were stolen from the Lost Colony Theater.

Anyone having information about this break-in is asked to contact the North Carolina National Park Service at (252) 475-9006 or the Dare Community Crime Line at 252-473-3111.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.