Man stabbed in Richmond’s southside overnight

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are investigating after a man was stabbed on the city’s southside early Friday morning.

Officers were called to the stabbing around 2:30 a.m. on Hull Street near 22nd Street.

The man expected to be OK, police said.

There’s no word on any suspects.

