Man sentenced for prostituting minor in Tidewater area

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A Chicago man was sentenced to four years in prison for conspiring to prostitute a 17-year-old in the Tidewater region.

According to court documents and evidence presented at sentencing, in February 2017, 23-year-old Juan Hollis started prostituting a 19-year-old. Soon after, the pair recruited a 17-year-old that the 19-year-old knew previously.

Hollis posted the minor’s image on the internet and would advertise for prostitution clients for the minor. An undercover operation by the Norfolk Police Department targeting commercial sex discovered the minor.

Hollis previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to sex traffic a child.

