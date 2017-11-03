Lawsuit: Couple’s $2M condo had urine, food in the walls

WEEHAWKEN, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey couple is suing a construction company after they say they found bottles of urine, rodents and rotten food inside the walls of their newly purchased $2 million luxury condominium.

NJ.com reports the couple’s holding company, Shiloh Holding, filed the suit last week after they said they discovered the urine and food during renovations at the luxury unit in Weehawken.

They are also alleging the property’s windows were fraudulently advertised as hurricane-proof.

A company representative says the firm doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

The couple’s attorney says they are seeking up to $6 million in damages.