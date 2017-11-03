ISIS supporter living in Richmond pleads guilty to firearms offense

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond man who law enforcement says is an ISIS supporter pleaded guilty Friday to acquiring a firearm three weeks after being released from prison.

Court documents show that Casey Charles Spain, 28, was incarcerated for seven years after being convicted in 2010 for abduction with intent to defile. While incarcerated, Spain reportedly became radicalized and expressed an urge to act violently. FBI agents received information that he swore a pledge of loyalty to Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of ISIS and obtained a tattoo of the ISIS flag on his back.

After Spain was released from prison on Aug. 11, he moved to the Richmond area. While there, he was under FBI surveillance due to his activity in prison.

In that time, undercover FBI agents made contact with Spain and relied on a “confidential human source” who met with Spain on several occasions for information. Spain told FBI agents and sources that he was planning on purchasing a semi-automatic handgun online.

Due to his criminal history and his desire to buy a gun, the confidential source offered to sell him a gun which turned out to be an FBI issued weapon rendered inert for safety.

On Aug. 31, as part of an undercover operation, the undercover agents and the source met with Spain outside of his home. When Spain purchased the weapon, FBI and Richmond SWAT team members moved in to arrest him. Spain tried to flee by running and jumping a nearby fence, but FBI SWAT members caught him.

A cell phone that Spain had discarded was also recovered at the scene, along with the inert weapon.

As a result, Spain pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a gun and he now faces a maximum of 10 years in prison. He will be sentenced Feb. 12 next year.

