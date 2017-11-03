Indiana pastor faces new child molestation charge

RUSHVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Rushville pastor last month arrested and charged with child molestation on Friday faced additional criminal charges.

Rush County Prosecutor Phil Caviness said he filed a motion Friday to amend the charging information. He filed two more charges — child molestation and child solicitation — after another victim who is 6 years old came forward.

The pastor, Garry Evans, 72, now faces a total of 14 charges, the prosecutor said. One alleged victim was a 3-year-old. He had previously been accused of molesting three girls ages 3 to 7.

On Friday morning, a Rush County judge also ordered the pastor to be put on a GPS device to keep track of his whereabouts, the prosecutor said.

The investigation began Sept. 4. Rushville police say the 3-year-old victim told her mom that Evans touched her inappropriately at the Rushville Baptist Temple Church on Spencer Street. Since then more victims have come forward.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.