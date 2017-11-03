Court asked to reconsider ruling on peace cross war memorial

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – The American Legion and other supporters of a cross-shaped war monument on a Maryland highway median just outside Washington have asked a federal appeals court to reconsider a ruling that found having the memorial on public land violates the U.S. Constitution.

Supporters asked the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to hold a hearing by the full court. Last month, a three-judge panel found that the 92-year-old World War I monument known as the Peace Cross “excessively entangles the government in religion.”

On Wednesday, the 4th Circuit temporarily suspended its ruling until it decides whether to hold a rehearing.

The American Humanist Association challenged the constitutionality of the 40-foot (12-meter) cross in Bladensburg, saying it endorses Christianity while ignoring non-Christian veterans.

