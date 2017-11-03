CMA hosts Paisley and Underwood plan uplifting show

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Country superstars Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood start preparing for the CMA Awards in August with meetings that grow more frequent and intense as they get close to the big night.

They talk about who’s on the show, and work on jokes and songs and choreography. They help write the show and give each other ideas.

There’s one event that sent them back to the drawing board for this year’s show.

It would be hard to ignore the mass shooting that took place at a country music festival in Las Vegas last month, killing 58 people and wounding dozens more.

Carrie and Brad tell us the tone of Wednesday night’s show will strike a balance they hope will be uplifting.

“It’s something to be acknowledged and respected,” said Carrie. “Our fans are part of our family.”

“You can acknowledge in a somber way, which we will do,” said Brad. “Then you can also try to be uplifting and that’s what we’re going to try. The tone for this whole show is really unity and being uplifting and coming together and it’s what I hope we pull off.”

Country music’s superstar hosts are committed to bringing people together with music. “We have to keep bringing country music to the world,” said Brad, “and we can all heal together.”

