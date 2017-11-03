Christmas movie lineup announced for Freeform, ABC

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Freeform, which used to be ABC Family, just announced their 25 Days of Christmas movie marathon schedule.

“’25 Days of Christmas’ is the holiday event our viewers look forward to all year long. This year, there is more for everyone: more original shows, more fun, and laughter, more opportunities to take part in this beloved holiday tradition,” Ben Sherwood, president of Disney|ABC Television Group said in a statement. “We hope everyone joins in the fun as Disney|ABC spreads holiday cheer across all of our channels and platforms for audiences everywhere.”

The list includes Christmas classics like National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation and The Santa Clause, but also some new content.

ABC is airing two new holiday-themed reality shows called The Great Christmas Light Fight and The Great American Baking Show.

ABC will also air specials like Shrek the Halls, The Toy Story That Time Forgot, Disney Prepand Landing, A Charlie Brown Christmas and I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown!

The Disney Channel will get holiday episodes of popular shows.

Freeform will also air a special title the Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration and Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic.

