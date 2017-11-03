Chesterfield schools holding job fair to hire bus drivers

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools is hiring bus drivers. The district is hosting a job fair on November 14, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the LaPrade Library at 9000 Hull Street Road.

The starting hourly rate for a Chesterfield County school bus driver is $14.27, and Chesterfield County Public Schools will train and pay approved bus driver applicants to earn a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL). In addition, once applicants have successfully completed the required training, they will be eligible for full-time benefits.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old with three years of driving experience, a driving record that must not reflect more than negative three points within the last 36 months, no DMV history of reckless driving or DUIs within the past five years and no criminal history of felonies or Child Protective Services cases.

Candidates are asked to submit their application online prior to the job fair by clicking here. Search “School Bus Driver.” Applicants must bring their driver’s license to the job fair. If candidates have lived out of state within the last five years, they will need to supply a driving record from their previous state of residence.

