Chesterfield County 5th-graders participate in engineering challenge

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County fifth graders put their minds and their creativity to the test Friday as part of an engineering challenge at JB Watkins Elementary.

Nearly 200 students participated in the engineering challenge at JB Watkins Elementary School. The goal was to safely wrap and ship 20 goldfish crackers without them breaking.

8News was there as each team created the design. Selected the shipping materials and wrapped the crackers. All without going over budget.

The shipping was the staff dropping them on the floor.

And here’s the catch, if any goldfish were broken, the team was “charged” 50 cents each fish. So they had to leave a little extra in their bank, just in case.

