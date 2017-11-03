Missing Virginia woman with dementia safely located

UPDATE: Thomasina S. Holman has been safely located.

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Franklin police say they are looking for a missing elderly woman who has dementia.

According to police, 73-year-old Thomasina S. Holman was reported missing by her husband on Friday. She was reportedly last seen in of Love’s Travel Center on South Street.

Call Franklin Police at 757-562-8575 or 911 if you see Holman or know of her whereabouts.

