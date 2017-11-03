Advocate files federal complaint over locker room video at Short Pump Middle School

Related Coverage Short Pump Middle football team forfeits season over offensive video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A federal complaint has been filed over a controversial locker room video shot at Short Pump Middle School.

In the video, members of the football team simulate sex acts on black teammates and use racist language.

Lorraine Wright, a child advocate and CEO of the non-profit ‘I Vote for Me,’ recently asked the Office for Civil Rights to investigate.

“This is a crime,” she said. “A federal hate crime as well as felonious aggravated sexual battery; that shouldn’t go unaddressed.”

Wright adds that Henrico County Public Schools is already under scrutiny.

“This was really important to get on their radar,” Wright said. “Because Henrico County Public Schools, Richmond City Public Schools and Chesterfield County Public Schools are currently in the midst of open investigations with the Office of Civil Rights.”

In an email to the Department of Education, Wright suggests the Short Pump Middle School principal and the district’s superintendent should both lose their jobs over that video for allowing ‘this behavior and culture to persist.’

School Board Chairperson Beverly Cocke replied to that email by explaining that the board and district are taking “this disturbing action very seriously.” She added that the football team forfeited the remainder of its season, assistant coaches no longer work there and that “social/emotional behavior supports including counseling are in place for students at SPMS.”

Cocke also said the school board will be talking about how to improve student inclusivity and acceptance at next Thursday’s work session. Some suggested ideas include forming a task force, reviewing current policies and looking to outside groups that are familiar with changing school culture for the better.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.