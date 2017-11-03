Adopt a Furry Friend: Rosie

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Meet 8News’ furry friend of the week, Rosie.

Eight-month-old Rosie is one of several small dogs that was recently transferred to the Richmond SPCA from Danville.

Rosie is a pint-sized pup with a lot of personality.

The Richmond SPCA says she gets along great with other dogs and would be the perfect lap pup.

If you’re interested in adopting Rosie, visit her at the Richmond SPCA, located at 2519 Hermitage Road, or call their adoption hotline at (804) 521-1307.

The Richmond SPCA is also offering 20 percent off all adoptions fees for the month of November.

