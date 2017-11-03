Accused Henrico drug dealer found with roughly 1,300 grams of cocaine, heroin

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says investigators have arrested a Henrico man on several drug related charges.

Corey Lamont Stanley, 42, was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of transporting controlled substances into Virginia and two counts of manufacturing, selling or possessing controlled substances — all of which are felonies.

In the summer of 2017, investigators identified Stanley as a major source of cocaine and heroin distribution in Hanover and the metro-Richmond area.

When Stanley was arrested, police said he was found to be in possession of approximately 1,126 grams of cocaine and approximately 200 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl.

Stanley is currently incarcerated at Pamunkey Regional Jail and is being held without bond.

Investigators continue to gather evidence and are working with the Hanover County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.