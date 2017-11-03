3 women rescued after being held captive in Northern Va. hotel

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Three women were rescued Friday after they were reportedly held captive for at least a week in a Northern Virginia Hotel.

Investigators say the suspect Jamon Murphy wanted the women to perform sex acts.

A rare tip from the National Human Trafficking Hotline led police to the victims.

Officers in the area said they rarely get reports of human trafficking.

“It’s not very commonly reported in Fairfax County, we do have to other open cases, in which charges are possible at this time, not related to anyone in this particular case,” Officer Reem Awad said.

Some of the warning signs of human trafficking to look for:

Someone who is acting fearful, anxious or nervous

Someone in poor physical health

Someone with few or no personal possessions or who is not in control of their own money

Someone who doesn’t know where they are or has lost a sense of time

If you think you recognize these signs and want to report a possible case of human trafficking, call 1-888-373-7888.

