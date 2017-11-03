2 juveniles charged with vandalizing pet cemetery in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two juveniles have been charged with vandalizing a pet cemetery in Henrico County.

The owner of the cemetery told 8News that police have identified the vandals as two students at Tuckahoe Middle School. Both have been charged with vandalism and will appear in Henrico Juvenile & Domestic Court on December 4.

According to the owner, another student at the school heard one of the students ‘bragging’ about the vandalism and passed the information to their parents, who then contacted police directly.

The vandals left more than 90 headstones either overturned or broken and also tossed flowers from grave sites and shattered glass, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

The cemetery, located on Westbury Drive, is one of two known pet cemeteries in the Richmond area.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.