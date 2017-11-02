Woman claims she contracted herpes from lipstick sample, suing make-up store

HOLLYWOOD, Ca. (WAVY) – A woman is suing Sephora, claiming a lipstick tester gave her oral herpes.

According to TMZ, the woman filed a lawsuit against the cosmetics company. She says she used the make-up in October of 2015. Shortly after, a doctor diagnosed her with oral herpes.

She claims the store failed to properly warn her of the danger.

Sephora commented, saying while it cannot comment on the pending lawsuit, it did say the health and safety of its customers is its top priority, and that takes product hygiene very seriously.

Oral herpes is common. Symptoms include sores and blisters on the lips and around the mouth. Doctors say it is possible to pick up herpes from tainted make-up products.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.