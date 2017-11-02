Virginia Union, Virginia State play for all the CIAA North marbles

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Whether you call it the Battle of I-95 or the “Gold Bowl” the annual battle between Virginia Union and Virginia State on the gridiron is a big deal each time they meet, only this year it’s bigger than usual.

The Trojans (8-0) are one win away from a perfect 9-0 record, something Virginia State hasn’t experienced since 1929. The Panthers (6-3) would love nothing more than to spoil perfection and snatch away first place in the CIAA Northern Division.

A Virginia State win eliminates Virginia Union from CAA Championship game and FCS Division-II postseason contention. Flip the script, and the Panthers stay alive for a playoff bid and need help from Elizabeth City State by beating Bowie State this weekend.

The last time Virginia Union defeated Virginia State was in 2015, in Ettrick, 28-27. The Panthers would go on to their first postseason appearance in 24 years.

Kickoff is set for 2:00 p.m. in Ettrick, Va. with plenty on the line for both football programs.