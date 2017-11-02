Trial delayed for man accused of sexually assaulting, killing infant

RIPLEY, W.Va. (AP) — The trial for a West Virginia man accused of sexually assaulting and killing an infant girl has been delayed.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports a circuit court judge on Wednesday delayed the trial of 33-year-old Benjamin Ryan Taylor from next month to Feb. 13, 2018, as prosecutor Katie Franklin and defense attorney Kevin Postalwait go over DNA testing results, a toxicology report and other evidence. The judge also ruled Postalwait has until Dec. 1 to file a motion if intending to raise insanity or a diminished capacity defense.

Taylor is charged with murder, sexual assault and child abuse in the October 2016 death of his then-girlfriend’s daughter, 10-month-old Emmaleigh Barringer.

Gov. Jim Justice signed “Emmaleigh’s Law” in April, which increases the sentence for those convicted of child abuse cases causing death.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.