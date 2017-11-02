Richmond woman charged in September murder

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police have arrested a woman and charged her with first-degree murder in connection with a shooting that happened in Richmond’s southside in September.

Police said that they arrested Shatema Kamil Smith this past Saturday in connection with the Sept. 19 murder of Montez Matthews.

Matthews was found dead in his home in the 3300 block of Frank Road. When police arrived on the scene they found the doors locked and nothing amiss.

Family members, concerned for Matthews, then went to the house and found Matthews dead.

Smith has been charged with 1st-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession and transportation of a firearm by a convicted felon.

She is expected to appear in court Friday for an attorney advisement hearing.

