Man missing after boat capsizes at Falling Creek Reservoir

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Fire and Emergency units say that a man is missing after a boat capsized at Falling Creek Reservoir in Richmond’s southside.

Crews said a man is still in the water after a boat capsized. A second person was able to make it to the shore safely.

Units were called to the 4300 block of Grantlake Road in the city’s southside just before 4 p.m.

BREAKING: Richmond Fire on-scene of reported capsized boat in Falling Creek. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/gmmePvRDHV — Aaron Thomas (@Aaron8News) November 2, 2017

Emergency personnel said they are focusing their efforts on the part of the lake near Cottrell Road.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS are assisting with the search.

Few details are available at this time. 8News has a crew on scene gathering more information.

