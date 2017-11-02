Richmond EMS suspends search for man who went under when boat capsized

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man who fell from a capsized boat is still missing Thursday night.

EMS personnel said it happened at Falling Creek Reservoir where emergency crews have suspended their search after looking all afternoon.

PREVIOUS STORY: Man missing after boat capsizes at Falling Creek Reservoir

Search operations were called off due to poor lighting conditions.

Many homes surround the reservoir.

Neighbors in the area say the search and rescue caught them by surprise.

“It’s a very nice location and it’s nice quiet and secluded and we have wonderful neighbors,” resident Will Williams said.

Revving emergency trucks broke the neighborhood serenity as emergency crews from Richmond and Chesterfield teamed up to find a man who reportedly drowned in the body of water while fishing with a friend.

“We saw the fire truck drive up and that’s what came first and so people came out with emergency things and an ambulance came,” Williams said.

Batallion Chief Jake Britt from Chesterfield Fire and EMS says they began searching for a man in the reservoir after his fishing boat capsized.

Emergency crews rescued one other person on the boat back to shore.

Search and rescue teams split up on different sides of the reservoir, focusing their attention on the side of the water near Grantlake Road and Cottrell Road.

Williams says the disturbance took him by surprise.

“There’s never been a boating accident that I’m aware of any way or heard about,” Williams said.

One of the people on the boat reportedly stood up, causing the boat to capsize.

Britt says the missing man could be in water up to twelve feet deep.

“It’s the most excitement we’ve all had on Grantlake since the alligator was in the lake here a few years ago,” Williams said.

Emergency crews say both of the men in the fishing boat were not wearing life jackets at the time.

Crews plan to return to Falling Creek Reservoir Friday morning to continue their search.

Crews are withholding the identity of the missing man.

The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fishing are also helping emergency crews with recovery efforts.

