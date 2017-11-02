Report: Justin Verlander, Kate Upton to marry in Italy this month

HOUSTON, Texas (WRIC) — 2017 is turning out to be a good year for Goochland native Justin Verlander.

After a steady rise to fame that included being drafted in 2004 by the Detroit Tigers, getting called up in 2005 and winning the Rookie of the Year award in 2006 and the MVP and Cy Young awards in 2011.

Now, just months after being traded to the Houston Astros, he has just won his first World Series ring.

Not to be outdone by teammate Carlos Correa who proposed to his girlfriend on live tv after the win, Verlander and fiancee Kate Upton just announced plans to marry in Tuscany, Italy later this month.

Verlander and Upton met while shooting a commercial a few years back and their relationship has since flourished.

Upton became a fixture at Verlander’s games, whether at home or on the road, often sporting his team’s colors.

She was there throughout the playoffs, including when he started in game 6.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.