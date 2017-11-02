Police seeking to ID person of interest in Southside Richmond homicide

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police detectives are asking the public to help them identify a person of interest who may be connected with a homicide that occurred on the city’s southside last month.

The person of interest is described as a black male with a grey beard and his hair pulled into a ponytail. He was wearing a black and white jacket, black pants and dark colored shoes.

Chanti N. Robinson, 29, of 3000 2nd Avenue, died from gunshot wounds and was found in the rear parking lot of a business at 4600 Jefferson Davis Highway on Oct. 10.

Anyone with information about the man’s location should call Major Crimes Detective R. Wigfall at (804) 646-6769 or Contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, online at http://www.7801000.com.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.