Police seek suspect who stole tools from cable van in Shockoe Bottom

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Detectives in Richmond are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who they believe stole tools from a motor vehicle in Shockoe Bottom.

Sometime between the hours of 1:30 a.m. on Thursday Sept. 14 and 7 a.m. on Saturday Sept. 16, an unknown male reportedly stole tools from a Comcast vehicle parked along the 100 block of East Main Street.

Surveillance video shows a male opening the door of the vehicle and going inside. The victim stated he noticed the items were missing a few days later.

The suspect is described as a black male with a slender build. He can be seen wearing a dark-colored baseball cap, a black Adidas jacket with white stripes, black pants, and black tennis shoes

Detectives ask anyone with any information about this man’s identity to call First Precinct Detective Tori Wilson at (804) 646-0672 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

