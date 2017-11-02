Police: Man exposes himself, assaults victim who tried to thwart robbery attempt

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield County man was arrested for exposing himself and assaulting a victim who tried to stop him from robbing a business in Henrico County.

Police say 20-year-old Nathaniel Andrew Walters, of the 2200 Bowling Court in Chesterfield, was trying to take merchandise from a business located at 5600 Chamberlayne Road on Aug. 20 without paying. When the victim tried to stop him, police say Walters then assaulted the victim and exposed himself.

Walters was arrested on Wednesday, November 1 and charged with indecent exposure, assault and petit larceny.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.