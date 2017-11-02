Poe Film Festival to host College Short Form Awards this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Filmmaking students from 20 colleges and universities in Virginia will compete for a grand prize and other honors during a 10-hour screening and award event this weekend.

The College Short Film Awards, a first-of-its-kind event in the Commonwealth, will give the students an opportunity to showcase their talents and offer them an opportunity to network with filmmakers.

The event will take place from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday, November 4 at the Grace Street Theater on VCU’s Monroe Park campus.

Festival organizer Brian Weakland stopped by 8News this week to talk more about this year’s event.

