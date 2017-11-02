Person shot during vigil for recent homicide victim in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 6500 block of Lothaire Court, not far from where another shooting happened last week.

One person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

At the time of the shooting, the community was gathering in the Kings Forest neighborhood for a vigil for recent homicide victim Chazerey Moseley. Moseley was found dead in his car last Friday on Old Zion Road.

PREVIOUS STORY: Police: 28-year-old found shot to death in vehicle in Chesterfield neighborhood

This investigation is ongoing, police are asking anyone with information should contact Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

