Nearly 40 million fire extinguishers recalled due to possible discharge failure

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCMH) — About 40 million Kidde fire extinguishers are being recalled because they could possible fail to discharge or the nozzle could detach.
According to the CPSC, one person’s death was attributed to a fire extinguisher failure, when emergency responders could not get the recalled Kidde fire extinguishers to work during a car fire.
About 37.8 million of the extinguishers in the United States and another 2.7 million in Canada are affected by the recall which involves 134 models of Kidde fire extinguishers manufactured between January 1, 1973 and August 15, 2017, including models that were previously recalled in March 2009 and February 2015.
The extinguishers were sold in red, white and silver, and are either ABC- or BC-rated. The model number is printed on the fire extinguisher label. For units produced in 2007 and beyond, the date of manufacture is a 10-digit date code printed on the side of the cylinder, near the bottom. Digits five through nine represent the day and year of manufacture in DDDYY format. Date codes for recalled models manufactured from January 2, 2012 through August 15, 2017 are 00212 through 22717. For units produced before 2007, a date code is not printed on the fire extinguisher.
Plastic-handle models produced between January 1, 1973 and October 25, 2015
Plastic-handle models with date codes between January 2, 2012 and August 15, 2017
Push-button Pindicator fire extinguishers: The recall involves eight models of Kidde Pindicator fire extinguishers manufactured between August 11, 1995 and September 22, 2017. The no-gauge push-button extinguishers were sold in red and white, and with a red or black nozzle. These models were sold primarily for kitchen and personal watercraft applications.
Push Button Pindicator Models manufactured between August 11, 1995 and September 22, 2017
|FF 210D-1