Man exposes himself after attempting to rob Henrico business

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield County man was arrested for exposing himself after attempting to rob a business in Henrico County.

Police say 20-year-old Nathaniel Andrew Walters, of the 2200 Bowling Court in Chesterfield, attempted to steal merchandise from a business located at 5600 Chamberlayne Road on Aug. 20. When the victim attempted to thwart the robbery attempt, police say Walters then assaulted the victim and exposed himself.

Walters was arrested on Wednesday, November 1 and charged with indecent exposure, assault and petit larceny.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.