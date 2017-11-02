John Marshall High School cancels homecoming game and dance

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — John Marshall High School has canceled their homecoming football game and dance for safety reasons.

Richmond Public Schools said they made the decision in coordination with Richmond Police due to “recent events in the community.”

School officials acknowledged that the cancellation was caused by the actions of a few individuals, and apologized to other “deserving athletes and students.”

However, they concluded that they felt the decision was necessary to ensure everyone’s safety.

