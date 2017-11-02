Fourth prison worker dies after violent attack at Pasquotank Correctional

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Geoffrey Howe, a maintenance mechanic at Pasquotank Correctional Institution, died Thursday evening after being attacked by inmates at the prison three weeks ago.

Howe, 31, is the fourth prison employee to die since the attack at the facility on Oct. 12.

Family members say Howe, 31, passed away just after 7 p.m. at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where he had been unresponsive and in critical condition since the attack.

Howe celebrated his one-year anniversary with the Department of Public Safety in August, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Officials say Wendy Shannon, a correctional officer, passed away at the hospital from her injuries on Monday.

Correctional Officer Justin Smith and Correctional Enterprises Manager Veronica Darden died the day of attacks, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

District Attorney Andrew Womble tells WAVY.com four inmates involved in the failed escape at the prison have been indicted on several charges, including two counts each of first-degree murder.

North Carolina flew flags at half-staff on Wednesday in remembrance of Shannon.

The N.C. Department of Public Safety said the prison continues to be on lockdown.