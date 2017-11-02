Florida dance coach accused of offering minor $50 in exchange for sex

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida dance team coach is accused of offering a 15-year-old boy $50 in exchange for sex.

The Pinellas Park Police Department arrested Lucious Christian, 29, on Monday and charged him with lewd and lascivious conduct with a minor.

Christian coaches for St. Pete Diamond Prima Donna dance team.

The victim’s mother, Starletha Williams, said her son is not on the dance team but is telling other parents to be cautious.

“I don’t feel like nobody child is safe. If he’ll do it to my child and he’s been around me, in my house, been around my kids, he’ll do it to anybody kids and it’s not just girls on this team, it’s boys on the team too,” said Williams.

Williams said Christian was a longtime family friend and she believes he initiated contact with her son over Snapchat, prior to the incident.

She said she randomly checked her teenager’s phone about two weeks ago, detailing alleged sexual acts between her son and Christian.

“I was hurt, I was disgusted. I felt betrayed,” she said.

Pinellas Park Police said the incident occurred at Christian’s home on October 22, on Springwood Blvd. Law enforcement was contacted the next day.

The victim spoke with officers and provided them with text messages between him and Christian.

“The context of the text that I saw, there was a lot of manipulation, a lot of it. He bought my son Jordan’s, he gave him money, all kinds of stuff,” said Williams.

No one answered the door Thursday at Christian’s home.

St. Pete Diamond Prima Donna dance team director, Darlene Gray had no comment.

Williams hopes other parents heed her warning.

“I just feel like, if you just keep a close eye on your kids, maybe it won’t happen to them. You know what I mean. I don’t trust anybody now,” she said.

Christian was later released on a $10,000 bond.

