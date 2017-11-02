DC bar offers $5 ‘Moscow Mueller’ drinks for indictments

WASHINGTON (AP) – A Washington restaurant is offering a special $5 “Moscow Mueller” drink every time special counsel Robert Mueller indicts an associate of President Donald Trump.

The Bird DC promoted the offer on Twitter Wednesday and added the hashtag “#muellertime.”

The drink’s name is a play on the popular Moscow Mule, a beverage made with vodka, ginger beer and lime juice. Mueller is investigating potential links between Russia and Trump’s presidential campaign.

The grand jury may still be out, but when @bobsmueller indicts a Trump associate, we’ll be serving up $5 Moscow Muellers 🍹#muellertime pic.twitter.com/ISmC2faOfv — The Bird DC (@thebirddc) November 1, 2017

In August, The Bird DC announced all happy hour drinks would be $4 any time Trump fires a White House official.

